Friday, August 17, 2018

The Local in College Park is now under new ownership

Posted By on Fri, Aug 17, 2018 at 2:19 PM

PHOTO VIA THE LOCAL/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via The Local/Facebook
The Local Bar & Grill is getting a bit of a makeover.

The College Park spot, located at 3231 Edgewater Drive, was recently purchased by Venchur Investments, a company headed by Orlandoan Pat Semeraro, and he plans to make some changes. But fear not, Local lovers – it's not getting a total facelift.

"We look forward to bringing something new to the area that regulars and new customers alike can appreciate and enjoy," Semeraro said in a press release.

While Semeraro is looking to make improvements, he intends to keep the "tight-knit community" atmosphere of College Park intact. Among the changes are "new menu items, entertainment options and specials," which they'll slowly release in the future.



The restaurant features classic pub grub like burgers, sandwiches, and beers on tap, along with a decently sized cocktail selection.

