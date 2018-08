click to enlarge J. Holmes Photography

Alpha Quadrant

Awash in ’80s nostalgia, the synthwave scene is all about capturing the feeling of watching a cool karate training montage or driving scene from straight-to-video action films of the era. Two of the area’s more keen retro-merchants – ACP Pro and Moondragon – share the stage at the Geek Easy for a trip down implanted memory lane. They’re joined by South Florida retro-pop duo Alpha Quadrant for a party that can only be described as bitchin’.8:30 p.m. Saturday; The Geek Easy, 114 S. Semoran Blvd., Winter Park.; $5; facebook.com/thegeekeasy