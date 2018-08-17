Tip Jar

Friday, August 17, 2018

Jimmy Hula's has officially opened their new downtown Orlando location

Posted By on Fri, Aug 17, 2018 at 1:56 PM

Jimmy Hula's wants to help you start your weekend a little early.

The taco and beer joint is hosting a grand opening for their newest location in downtown Orlando today.

Dubbed an "Urban Express" location, the new store shares its space with the Basement at 68 E. Pine St. and celebrated a soft opening on Aug. 6.

According to Jimmy Hula's Downtown's Facebook, Mayor Buddy Dyer has declared Aug. 17, 2018, "Jimmy Hula's Day" in honor of the official grand opening, which starts today at 5 p.m.



In addition to Jimmy Hula's classic dishes, the Basement will also offer items from other local favorite businesses such as Foxtail Coffee and Valkyrie Doughnuts.

