Jimmy Hula's has officially opened their new downtown Orlando location

Jimmy Hula's wants to help you start your weekend a little early.The taco and beer joint is hosting a grand opening for their newest location in downtown Orlando today.Dubbed an "Urban Express" location, the new store shares its space with the Basement at 68 E. Pine St. and celebrated a soft opening on Aug. 6.According to Jimmy Hula's Downtown's Facebook , Mayor Buddy Dyer has declared Aug. 17, 2018, "Jimmy Hula's Day" in honor of the official grand opening, which starts today at 5 p.m.In addition to Jimmy Hula's classic dishes, the Basement will also offer items from other local favorite businesses such as Foxtail Coffee and Valkyrie Doughnuts