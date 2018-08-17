The Gist

Friday, August 17, 2018

The Gist

Gods and Monsters pays tribute to original drag superstar Divine with a movie marathon and costume party

Posted By on Fri, Aug 17, 2018 at 6:30 AM

click to enlarge gal_divine_new.jpg
Way before RuPaul’s Drag Race managed to sell drag to mainstream America, there was one queen to rule them all, and her name was Divine. Starring in several of John Waters’ underground shorts and features, Divine cemented her place in cinematic history by eating dog shit for a scene in Pink Flamingos. This weekend, Vault 5421 at Gods & Monsters pays tribute to Divine with a marathon of some of her films along with a costume party with free shots for those who dress up. Let filth be your politics, let filth be your life.

5 p.m. Saturday; Gods & Monsters, 5421 International Drive; free;
godmonsters.com

