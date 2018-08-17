Get a hands-on look at cutting edge tech and video games at OrlandoiX at Full Sail

click to enlarge
The largest gathering of interactive technology developers in the Southeast arrives at Full Sail University this weekend for the annual OrlandoiX event. While Friday’s schedule is geared toward the business side of virtual reality, digital arts, video games and more, Saturday features a daylong expo with both major developers like Nintendo and small local groups like Indienomicon. And both days feature gaming tournaments for those who want to show off their skills in the likes of Mario Kart
, Super Smash Bros.
and Dragon Ball FighterZ
.
7-10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday | Full Sail Live, 141 University Park Drive, Winter Park | orlandoix.com
| $25-$149
