Early voting for primary election starts today in Orange County until Aug. 26

Early voting for the primary election starts Friday in Orange County and will continue for a little more than a week until Sunday, Aug. 26.
Early voting locations
will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Orange County Supervisor of Elections has 15 locations open throughout the county, including:
- Alafaya Library, 12000 E. Colonial Drive, Orlando
- South Creek Library, 1702 Deerfield Blvd., Orlando
- Apopka Community Center, 519 S. Central Ave., Apopka
- Southeast Library, 5575 S. Semoran Blvd., Orlando
- Chickasaw Library, 870 N. Chickasaw Trail, Orlando
- Southwest Library, 7255 Della Drive, Orlando
- Edgewater Library, 5049 Edgewater Drive, Orlando
- Washington Park Library, 5151 Raleigh St., Orlando, FL
- Hiawassee Library, 7391 W. Colonial Drive
- Water Conserv II Center, 17498 McKinney Road, Winter Garden
- Marks Street Senior Recreation Complex, 99 E. Marks St., Orlando
- West Oaks Library, 1821 E. Silver Star Road, Ocoee
- Orange County Supervisor of Elections, 119 W. Kaley St., Orlando
- Winter Park Library, 460 E. New England Ave., Winter Park
- Renaissance Senior Center, 3800 S. Econlockhatchee Trail, Orlando
Currently, wait times
at early voting centers in Orange County are 15 minutes or less. You must bring an acceptable form of photo and signature identification
– if you are unable to provide one, you will be issued a provisional ballot. Acceptable forms of ID include a Florida driver's license or ID card; U.S. passport; debit or credit card; military or student ID; retirement center identification; neighborhood association identification; public assistance identification; Florida gun license; or government employee ID.
