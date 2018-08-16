Watch these clips of Aretha Franklin performing at Universal Orlando

Franklin's importance to music and culture can't be overstated, songs like "Respect," "Chain of Fools," “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” will be essential listening for generations to come. And her accomplishments were many: singing at two presidential inaugurations, winner of 18 Grammies and the first woman inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
While on a deep dive into Franklin-related clips on YouTube, we found a series of short videos of Franklin (uploaded by user Fluker Adventures) performing at Universal Orlando Mardi Gras back in 2010 that show the Queen in rare form and are well worth sharing.
Franklin performing "Chain of Fools" with some bonus stage banter:
Franklin sitting at the piano and blazing through "Bridge Over Troubled Water":
Franklin going all-out during an instrumental vamp: