The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, August 16, 2018

The Heard

Watch these clips of Aretha Franklin performing at Universal Orlando

Posted By on Thu, Aug 16, 2018 at 4:51 PM

click image PHOTO VIA ARETHA FRANKLIN/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Aretha Franklin/Facebook
The news hit hard today at the OW offices that the Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin passed away at the age of 76.

Franklin's importance to music and culture can't be overstated, songs like "Respect," "Chain of Fools," “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” will be essential listening for generations to come. And her accomplishments were many: singing at two presidential inaugurations, winner of 18 Grammies and the first woman inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

While on a deep dive into Franklin-related clips on YouTube, we found a series of short videos of Franklin (uploaded by user Fluker Adventures) performing at Universal Orlando Mardi Gras back in 2010 that show the Queen in rare form and are well worth sharing.

Franklin performing "Chain of Fools" with some bonus stage banter:

Franklin sitting at the piano and blazing through "Bridge Over Troubled Water":

Franklin going all-out during an instrumental vamp:


Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. GOP race for Florida Attorney General gets personal Read More

  2. Deputies identify worker killed after falling into vat of oil near Disney World Read More

  3. Oprah TV series builds set at high school near Universal Orlando Read More

  4. Disneyland raises minimum wage to $15.75, but only for non-union employees Read More

  5. A Central Florida political forum was canceled after people found out one of the hosts was affiliated with the alt-right 'Proud Boys' Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation