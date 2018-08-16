Kendrick Lamar collaborator Bilal takes center stage at House of Blues

click to enlarge
Philly neo-soul singer Bilal is best known for his show-stealing collaborations with heavies like the Roots, Erykah Badu, Jay-Z, Beyoncé, J Dilla and, perhaps most notably, contributions to Kendrick Lamar’s To Pimp a Butterfly
that earned Bilal a Grammy. But to just focus on his creative teamwork is to overlook a fearsome talent and classically trained voice that melds jazz, soul and hip-hop into a thoroughly modern whole. Genre-less albums like In Another Life
and A Love Surreal
showed that Bilal is a songwriting force to be reckoned with and an artist who is continually evolving on his own timetable, untroubled by the meatgrinder that is the commercial hype machine. This is a one-off show, so Orlando music heads would be well-advised to take advantage of this stroke of good fortune.
with Vivian Green | 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17 | House of Blues, Disney Springs, 1490 Buena Vista Drive | 407-934-2583 | houseofblues.com
| $27-$111.25
