The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, August 16, 2018

The Heard

Kendrick Lamar collaborator Bilal takes center stage at House of Blues

Posted By on Thu, Aug 16, 2018 at 6:00 AM

click to enlarge Bilal - KAWAI MATTHEWS
  • Kawai Matthews
  • Bilal
Philly neo-soul singer Bilal is best known for his show-stealing collaborations with heavies like the Roots, Erykah Badu, Jay-Z, Beyoncé, J Dilla and, perhaps most notably, contributions to Kendrick Lamar’s To Pimp a Butterfly that earned Bilal a Grammy. But to just focus on his creative teamwork is to overlook a fearsome talent and classically trained voice that melds jazz, soul and hip-hop into a thoroughly modern whole. Genre-less albums like In Another Life and A Love Surreal showed that Bilal is a songwriting force to be reckoned with and an artist who is continually evolving on his own timetable, untroubled by the meatgrinder that is the commercial hype machine. This is a one-off show, so Orlando music heads would be well-advised to take advantage of this stroke of good fortune.

with Vivian Green | 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17 | House of Blues, Disney Springs, 1490 Buena Vista Drive | 407-934-2583 | houseofblues.com | $27-$111.25

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Event Details Bilal, Vivian Green
@ House of Blues
Disney Springs
Disney
Lake Buena Vista, FL
When: Fri., Aug. 17, 7 p.m.
Price: $27-$62.25
Concerts/Events
Map
Location Details House of Blues
Disney Springs
Disney
Lake Buena Vista, FL
407-934-2583
10:30am and 1pm Gospel Brunch Sunday; 11am-11pm Sunday-Monday; 11am- midnight Tuesday-Wednesday; 11am-1:30am Thursday-Saturday
Music Club, American, Breakfast/Brunch and Southern/Soul
Map
Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Bilal, Vivian Green @ House of Blues

    • Fri., Aug. 17, 7 p.m. $27-$62.25

Related Locations

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. A Central Florida political forum was canceled after people found out one of the hosts was affiliated with the alt-right 'Proud Boys' Read More

  2. Latest Brewmaster Series dinner at Harry's Poolside Grill highlights 3 Daughters Brewing Read More

  3. Oprah TV series builds set at high school near Universal Orlando Read More

  4. Artegon is about to become one the world's best car museums, and that's just the beginning of what's planned Read More

  5. Bernie Sanders is coming to Orlando this week to campaign for Andrew Gillum Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation