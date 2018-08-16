The Heard

Thursday, August 16, 2018

Five Finger Death Punch to play Orlando with Breaking Benjamin in December

Posted By on Thu, Aug 16, 2018 at 12:35 PM

click image Five Finger Death Punch - PHOTO VIA FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Five Finger Death Punch/Facebook
  • Five Finger Death Punch
Heavy music breathren Five Finger Death Punch and Breaking Benjamin have announced a new round of dates for their co-headlining tour to resume later this year and this time their is an Orlando show in the mix.

Five Finger Death Punch are taking the songs from their new album And Justice For None out on the road, while Breaking Benjamin are touring behind Ember.

Five Finger Death Punch and Breaking Benjamin play the CFE Arena with In Flames(!) and From Ashes to New on Wednesday, Dec. 5 at p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 17.

