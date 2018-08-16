Thursday, August 16, 2018
Five Finger Death Punch to play Orlando with Breaking Benjamin in December
By Matthew Moyer
on Thu, Aug 16, 2018 at 12:35 PM
Heavy music breathren Five Finger Death Punch
and Breaking Benjamin
have announced a new round of dates for their co-headlining tour
to resume later this year and this time their is an Orlando show in the mix.
Five Finger Death Punch are taking the songs from their new album And Justice For None
out on the road, while Breaking Benjamin are touring behind Ember.
Five Finger Death Punch and Breaking Benjamin play the CFE Arena
with In Flames(!) and From Ashes to New on Wednesday, Dec. 5 at p.m. Tickets go on sale
Friday, Aug. 17.
