Deputies identify worker killed after falling into vat of oil near Disney World

Deputies have identified the worker killed after accidentally falling into a vat of oil near Disney World as John A. Korody.
Korody, 61, was an employee at Harvest Power,
a Massachusetts company that specializes in converting organic waste into biogas, compost, mulches and natural fertilizers. The accident happened at Harvest Power's Orlando energy facility
on South Service Lane, which is within Disney's Reedy Creek Improvement District.
The Orange County Sheriff's Office said Korody and a 49-year-old male coworker were emptying oil and grease liquid byproduct from a semi-truck into a vat of the energy facility.
Korody was standing on a grate when he slipped and fell into the vat. His coworker tried to pull him out of the vat but couldn't lift Korody out, according to the Sheriff's Office report.
The fumes from the oil and grease liquid overwhelmed Korody. He slipped further into the container. Deputies said the coworker was also overwhelmed by the fumes and couldn't help Korody.
The Reedy Creek Fire Department eventually pulled Korody's body from the vat. The Sheriff's Office said the investigation into Korody's death is ongoing.
In a statement, a spokesperson from Harvest Power said the company was "deeply saddened by the loss of this coworker."
"This was a tragic incident," said spokesperson Meredith Sorensen. "We are in shock and grief, and figuring out what happened. We coordinated a pause in all operations for a moment of silence, and a reflection on the need for safety every minute, every hour, every day in our operations. We are also coordinating with grief counselors to support the local team."
