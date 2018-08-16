Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, August 16, 2018

Bloggytown

Deputies identify worker killed after falling into vat of oil near Disney World

Posted By on Thu, Aug 16, 2018 at 3:59 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
Deputies have identified the worker killed after accidentally falling into a vat of oil near Disney World as John A. Korody.

Korody, 61, was an employee at Harvest Power, a Massachusetts company that specializes in converting organic waste into biogas, compost, mulches and natural fertilizers. The accident happened at Harvest Power's Orlando energy facility on South Service Lane, which is within Disney's Reedy Creek Improvement District.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said Korody and a 49-year-old male coworker were emptying oil and grease liquid byproduct from a semi-truck into a vat of the energy facility.

Korody was standing on a grate when he slipped and fell into the vat. His coworker tried to pull him out of the vat but couldn't lift Korody out, according to the Sheriff's Office report. 



The fumes from the oil and grease liquid overwhelmed Korody. He slipped further into the container. Deputies said the coworker was also overwhelmed by the fumes and couldn't help Korody.

The Reedy Creek Fire Department eventually pulled Korody's body from the vat. The Sheriff's Office said the investigation into Korody's death is ongoing.

In a statement, a spokesperson from Harvest Power said the company was "deeply saddened by the loss of this coworker."

"This was a tragic incident," said spokesperson Meredith Sorensen. "We are in shock and grief, and figuring out what happened. We coordinated a pause in all operations for a moment of silence, and a reflection on the need for safety every minute, every hour, every day in our operations. We are also coordinating with grief counselors to support the local team."

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disneyland raises minimum wage to $15.75, but only for non-union employees Read More

  2. Oprah TV series builds set at high school near Universal Orlando Read More

  3. GOP race for Florida Attorney General gets personal Read More

  4. A Central Florida political forum was canceled after people found out one of the hosts was affiliated with the alt-right 'Proud Boys' Read More

  5. Petition for SunPass to waive tolls after botched upgrade gets over 11,000 signatures Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation