Thursday, August 16, 2018

California's Diztort bring sunbaked hardcore to Grumpy's Underground Lounge

Posted By on Thu, Aug 16, 2018 at 7:00 AM

click to enlarge Diztort at Refuge Skate Shop in Dearborn, Michigan, Dec. 21, 2017 - SCREENCAP FROM YOUTUBE
  • Screencap from YouTube
  • Diztort at Refuge Skate Shop in Dearborn, Michigan, Dec. 21, 2017
There’s a certain breed of hardcore punk that feels baked in the sun – music that you, the listener, just know is a response to endlessly sweaty days spent in endlessly concrete purlieus. It’s catharsis – youth and energy, boredom and anger – and it seems extra-necessary right here right now, as we melt through the dog days of another Orlando summer. You want it, you got it: Here comes a double-header of two very up and very coming young hardcore bands from opposite sides of the U.S. of A. From the West Coast (that’s Huntington Park, California) – more heavy metal than their L.A. predecessors, but no less disaffected – is Diztort; from the East, Sarasota’s thoroughly lauded Unified Right, a band Orlando Weekly can attest has never been met with a response that’s less-than. You can catch the package this Friday at the hardly-broken-in Grumpy’s Underground Lounge, right alongside Tampa’s Six Paths and a rare appearance from the truly excellent Dominant Force. Attendance? Mandatory.

Diztort with Unified Right, Dominant Force, Six Paths | 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17 | Grumpy’s Underground Lounge, 1018 N. Mills Ave. | 407-237-9180 | facebook.com/grumpysunderground | $5

