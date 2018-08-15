Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, August 15, 2018

Tip Jar

WMFE hosts a discussion on local food scene at Trends in Taste

Posted By on Wed, Aug 15, 2018 at 11:51 AM

click to enlarge gal_trends_in_taste_pho_adobestock_81916596.jpeg.jpg
How did Orlando’s obsession with pho start? Where can we find the city’s “signature dish” (it’s honey nougat glacé, if you didn’t know)? And how exactly does a taco cone work? The experts with all the gastronomical knowledge to answer those questions will be at 90.7 WMFE’s Trends in Taste panel this week with host Brendan Byrne. Chefs Emily Ellyn and Santiago Corral join Orlando Weekly restaurant critic Faiyaz Kara and Orlando Sentinel food reporter Lauren Delgado to discuss Orlando’s culinary scene and its latest trends. Ask them about their favorite spots to chow down and impress your foodie friends next time.

7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17 | WMFE 90.7-FM, 11510 E. Colonial Drive | wmfe.org | free, but RSVP required

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Event Details Trends in Taste
@ WMFE Studio
11510 E. Colonial Drive
East
Orlando, FL
When: Fri., Aug. 17, 7 p.m.
407-273-2300
Price: free
Events
Map
Location Details WMFE Studio
11510 E. Colonial Drive
East
Orlando, FL
(273) 230-0
Radio Station
Map
Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Free User Submitted
    Trends in Taste @ WMFE Studio

    • Fri., Aug. 17, 7 p.m. free

Related Locations

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Oprah TV series builds set at high school near Universal Orlando Read More

  2. One of the coolest Simpsons attractions in the country isn't at a Universal property Read More

  3. Petition for SunPass to waive tolls after botched upgrade gets over 11,000 signatures Read More

  4. GOP race for Florida Attorney General gets personal Read More

  5. Disneyland raises minimum wage to $15.75, but only for non-union employees Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation