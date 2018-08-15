WMFE hosts a discussion on local food scene at Trends in Taste

click to enlarge
How did Orlando’s obsession with pho start? Where can we find the city’s “signature dish” (it’s honey nougat glacé, if you didn’t know)? And how exactly does a taco cone work? The experts with all the gastronomical knowledge to answer those questions will be at 90.7 WMFE’s Trends in Taste panel this week with host Brendan Byrne. Chefs Emily Ellyn and Santiago Corral join Orlando Weekly
restaurant critic Faiyaz Kara and Orlando Sentinel
food reporter Lauren Delgado to discuss Orlando’s culinary scene and its latest trends. Ask them about their favorite spots to chow down and impress your foodie friends next time.
7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17 | WMFE 90.7-FM, 11510 E. Colonial Drive | wmfe.org
| free, but RSVP required
