The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, August 15, 2018

The Heard

Midwestern post punks No Thanks give deathrock a political edge at Uncle Lou's

Posted By on Wed, Aug 15, 2018 at 10:09 AM

click to enlarge LAUREN FARRIS
  • Lauren Farris
Fabulously weird post-punk project No Thanks filter passionate sociopolitical commentary through a sieve of trashy glamour and angular deathrock poses, to undeniably immediate effects. (And if you think there’s no precedent for that, check out Rubella Ballet and Noh Mercy.) If you went to last year’s Guests show at Stardust, it’s recommended you not miss this one. And it’s the only Florida show for the band, if you needed further incentive. Local support is from excellent new electro-punk freak Channel 83.

with Channel 83 | 10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 16 | Uncle Lou’s, 1016 N. Mills Ave. | 407-898-0009 | $5

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Event Details No Thanks, Channel 83
@ Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall
1016 N. Mills Ave.
Mills 50
Orlando, FL
When: Thu., Aug. 16, 10 p.m.
Price: $5
Concerts/Events
Map
Location Details Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall
1016 N. Mills Ave.
Mills 50
Orlando, FL
407-270-9104
Music Club
Map
Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    No Thanks, Channel 83 @ Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall

    • Thu., Aug. 16, 10 p.m. $5

Related Locations

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Oprah TV series builds set at high school near Universal Orlando Read More

  2. Petition for SunPass to waive tolls after botched upgrade gets over 11,000 signatures Read More

  3. One of the coolest Simpsons attractions in the country isn't at a Universal property Read More

  4. GOP race for Florida Attorney General gets personal Read More

  5. Disneyland raises minimum wage to $15.75, but only for non-union employees Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation