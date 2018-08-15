Tip Jar

Wednesday, August 15, 2018

Tip Jar

Latest Brewmaster Series dinner at Harry's Poolside Grill highlights 3 Daughters Brewing

Posted By on Wed, Aug 15, 2018 at 1:29 PM

click to enlarge gal_3_daughters.jpg
Harry’s Poolside Grill at Rosen Centre throws a prix fixe dinner highlighting a craft brewery regularly. For this iteration, St. Pete’s 3 Daughters Brewing gets the nod. Enjoy a six-course meal from lauded head chef Tello Luna with pairings for each course, including some of their newer hard seltzer line. Reservations strongly recommended.

6:30 p.m. Friday; Harry’s Poolside Grill, Rosen Centre, 9840 International Drive; $55; harryspoolside.com/brewmaster

