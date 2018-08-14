Here's some of the tiny food you can taste at the 2018 Epcot International Food & Wine Festival

click to enlarge
It feels like the last one just ended, but this year's Epcot International Food & Wine Festival
is nearly upon us, offering all you food freaks and geeks out there 75 days in which to splurge and gorge on wee bites and bevs.
This year’s festival runs from Thursday, Aug. 30, through Monday, Nov. 12, and offers more than 30 marketplaces, with cuisine and beverages from countries across the globe. There are no no new global kiosks to announce but, believe me, there's plenty to feast on.
We got an early look at some of the dishes that'll be offered this year. Feast your eyes:
click to enlarge
-
Faiyaz Kara
-
Charred chimichurri skirt steak on a smoked corn cake with pickled vegetable slaw and cilantro aioli. (Flavors From Fire)
click to enlarge
-
Faiyaz Kara
-
Moqueca: Brazilian seafood stew featuring scallops, shrimp and white fish with coconut-lime sauce, Fresno peppers and steamed rice. (Brazil)
click to enlarge
-
Faiyaz Kara
-
Steakhouse Blended Burger: Blended beef and wild mushroom slider with brie cheese fondue, arugula, truffle and blue chese potato chips on a brioche bun. (Earth Eats)
click to enlarge
-
Faiyaz Kara
-
New Brunswick Slider: Slow-braised beef brisket "pot roast style" with horseradish cream and crispy fried onions on a potato roll with pickled vegetables. (Hops & Barley)
click to enlarge
-
Faiyaz Kara
-
Butternut squash ravioli with brown butter vinaigrette, parmesan cheese and pumpkin seeds. (The Wine & Dine Studio)
click to enlarge
-
Faiyaz Kara
-
Jerk spiced chicken lollipop with roasted sweet plantain salad and mango chutney yogurt. (Islands of the Caribbean)
click to enlarge
-
Faiyaz Kara
-
Chocolate Picante: Dark chocolate mousse with cayenne pepper, chili powder and mango. (Flavors From Fire)
click to enlarge
-
Faiyaz Kara
-
Maple bourbon boursin cheesecake with maple bourbon cream, caramel and pecan crunch. (The Cheese Studio)
click to enlarge
-
Faiyaz Kara
-
Energy Bar: Chocolate, nuts, dried fruit and dates. (Active Eats)
click to enlarge
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest dining news every Friday morning with our weekly Food + Drink newsletter.
-
Faiyaz Kara
-
L-R: Pancake milkshake (Test Track), Madras mimosa (Shimmering Sips Mimosa Bar), Guinness Baileys shake (Ireland)