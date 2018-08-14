Bloggytown

Tuesday, August 14, 2018

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly, a complete dumbass, is bragging about how many inmates are in his jail again

Posted By on Tue, Aug 14, 2018 at 4:06 PM


Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly, a man who loves to crow about how poorly he treats his inmates (many of whom haven't been convicted of a crime and are only there because they couldn't afford bail) is back at it again with another horrible humblebrag about how many inmates are currently booked in his shitty jail.

In a statement released Tuesday, Staly says the population at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility, which he's nicknamed the "Green Roof Inn," has reached a "record high" and now comprises of 246 inmates, which is just three people more than the last time he sent out one of these abhorrently dumb press releases.

"My deputies and I are committed to keeping the community safe and criminals off the streets," says Sheriff Staly. "We continue to set new inmate records and when they are in our jail they are not preying on our community. I make this warning to would-be criminals, 'the light is always on and we still have plenty of room for you at our inn.' Don’t commit a crime in Flagler County unless you want to lose your freedom."

For some unfathomable reason Staly cannot seem to grasp the basic fact that a county jail isn't the same as a prison, and its main purpose is to hold people while they await an actual conviction (or, y'know, not). Not to mention, many "criminals" who end up at jails like this are victims of our country's broken bail bond system and haven't committed any crime at all.



So congrats, Staly, you're bragging about locking up poor people.

He also seems to think that the more inmates he has under his roof and the worse they're treated equals a lower crime rate, which is just flat-out false.

But why would any of us expect anything less from a sheriff who thinks comparing a jail to a hotel and treating people as subhuman is something to laugh about?

