Tuesday, August 14, 2018

Bernie Sanders is coming to Orlando this week to campaign for Andrew Gillum

Posted By on Tue, Aug 14, 2018 at 7:33 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA PHIL ROEDER/FLICKR
  • Photo via Phil Roeder/Flickr
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders is making a stop in Orlando this Friday to support Andrew Gillum in the Democratic primary for Florida governor.

The Gillum campaign announced Tuesday that the progressive Vermont senator and former presidential candidate will be hosting a rally with Gillum at the CFE Arena on the University of Central Florida campus on Aug. 17. Doors open at 1 p.m., and the rally starts at 2 p.m.

Sanders and Gillum also plan to host another rally in Tampa that same day.

Sanders endorsed the Tallahassee mayor earlier this month on Twitter.



"As governor, Andrew Gillum will work to provide health care for all through a Medicare-for-All program, raise the minimum wage, invest in sustainable energy, improve education, make sure the wealthiest corporations pay their fair share of taxes, and be welcoming to immigrants," Sanders said. "Andrew has never backed down from a fight, including beating the NRA and standing up against xenophobic politicians. [Andrew] will set a new course for Florida – a governor who represents all the people and not just powerful special interests."

Gillum is running for the Democratic nomination against former Congresswoman Gwen Graham, former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine, real estate billionaire Jeff Greene and Winter Park businessman Chris King.

