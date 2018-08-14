The Heard

Tuesday, August 14, 2018

Atlanta rapper 6lack announces Orlando show set for December

Posted By on Tue, Aug 14, 2018 at 2:58 PM

Atlanta rapper 6lack - who took a hiatus from performing last year to spend time with his young daughter - has returned in a big way. The gifted MC, best known for 2016 platinum single "PRBLMS," has announced both new music and a North American tour, with a stop in Orlando.

6lack released a new song, "Switch," in June and has announced that he has a new album wrapped. While his tour is set to start in November in Memphis.

6lack headlines the Hard Rock Live on Monday, Dec. 17 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 17.

