Tuesday, August 14, 2018
Atlanta rapper 6lack announces Orlando show set for December
By Matthew Moyer
on Tue, Aug 14, 2018 at 2:58 PM
Atlanta rapper 6lack
- who took a hiatus from performing
last year to spend time with his young daughter
- has returned in a big way. The gifted MC, best known for 2016 platinum single "PRBLMS," has announced both new music and a North American tour, with a stop in Orlando.
6lack released a new song, "Switch," in June
and has announced that he has a new album wrapped. While his tour is set to start in November
in Memphis.
6lack headlines the Hard Rock Live
on Monday, Dec. 17 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale
Friday, Aug. 17.
