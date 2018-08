click image Photo via Transkam/Facebook

The lineups for this year's 11Eleven fest downtown has finally been unveiled, and it's a heady mix of local and touring acts. And spinning out of last year's Ten10 Fest concept, there will also be custom "artist cocktails" and "artist ales" available on the day that correspond to each band on the lineup.11Eleven Fest's lineup in full: Diet Cig, Starbenders, Pathos Pathos, Bothering Dennis, Wolf-Face,Teenagers, Ian Sweet, Transkam, Evan Taylor Jones, Hungover, and Universal Funk Orchestra. The 11Eleven Fest is happening Sunday, Nov. 11, at 1 p.m. at Broken Strings Brewery. Tickets can be purchased here. Proceeds benefit the Orlando City Foundation.