Disneyland raises minimum wage to $15.75, but only for non-union employees

In Disneyland's latest attempt to divide and conquer their lowest paid employees, the company decided to raise their starting salary to $15.75 an hour for non-union workers, which is just slightly more than the recently negotiated $15 for four of Disney's labor unions.
According to the Orange County Register
, the new starting salary will start on December 30, and is a 30 percent increase from the union-negotiated boost from last July
, which resulted in the company raising union worker's starting salary to $15, and non-union wage to $13.90.
Today's announcement will impact the roughly 7,000 out of 30,000 non-union employees at the Anaheim theme park.
"We regularly evaluate the market," said Disneyland spokeswoman Suzi Brown to the paper. "The dynamics in the SoCal market warrant the increase. They normally get an increase at that time of year (merit) and the planned increase is inclusive of that, plus market."
Part of last month's agreement, which only came after tremendous pressure from unions and politicians like Sen. Bernie Sanders, Disneyland agreed eventually boost non-union workers to $15 on Jan. 1, 2019.
Employees at Walt Disney World in Orlando are also in a wage dispute with their employer, with local unions fighting to lift their minimum wage from $10 per hour to $15 per hour by 2021.
As of now, no pay increase has been finalized in Orlando.
