Move over Hologram Tupac , it's time for another deceased musician to take the center stage, thanks to a science that is not cryogenics! Rock trailblazer and ghostly crooner Roy Orbison - who passed away in 1988 - is getting the holographic treatment, and going on the road for a full concert tour.The digital-and-laser simulacrum of Orbison will be playing "his" greatest hits accompanied by a full orchestra. In Dreams: Roy Orbison in Concert (The Hologram Tour) takes place on Friday, Nov. 16 at 8 p.m. at the Dr. Phillips Center's Walt Disney Theater. Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 17.