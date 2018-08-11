DK the Drummer pops off in Orlando and gets local AF

click to enlarge Jen Cray

is a man of many heavy credits, but he’s best known as the co-founding drummer for expansive rock bandNow, however, he’s dedicated to the pursuit of his own creative ventures.One act in his current repertoire is openerthe electronic pop project he does with wife Stacy King, a singer-keyboardist whom many may know better by her maiden name () and most certainly by her former band ().In mood and palette, this is a much more modern setting than we’re used to hearing her. But the contrast of her aerial singing and Darren’s charged rhythms – as well as the onstage accompaniment of a violinist – works with edge and effect.It’s accessible but interesting music with a striking sense of movement. And, for an electronic act, they have a sharp and astute understanding of how to be truly live.In the headlining spot wasKing’s soloof the party DJ performance. More than just novel, it’s an exercise in sensation. He sits among an entire drum rig set up on its own miniature stage situated in the middle of the audience dressed in a jacket of gold tinsel fringe and a disco ball hat. Even with all that pomp and dazzle, though, the indisputable star of the proceedings is his playing.First, foremost and final, King is aEverything he does is refracted through that lens. And when he’s on stage, no matter the project, his rhythmic signature is the pulse and locomotive of everything around it. He’s a machine that’s as much style as it is force.Set his vigor and pop to a continuous mix of jams and it’s like a live mashup. Spanning stuff likeandit was a set built to move ass. And personally certifying the dance-floor intent, King even jumped down onto the floor himself to shake it with the crowd. Dude is a party in a box.But making this a one-of-a-kind moment was when the touring artist brought out two of Orlando’s best on stage: producerand MCAnd in a serious stroke of respect to themembers, DK banged it out to one ofsongs, the adrenaline drive of “New Sheriff in Town.”What followed was a live beat clinic between DK and DiViNCi, a head-to-head ofIt was a dream tag team that culminated in a finale that was electric and uniquely local.