Saturday, August 11, 2018

DK the Drummer pops off in Orlando and gets local AF

Posted By on Sat, Aug 11, 2018 at 3:25 PM

DK the Drummer at the Social
  • Jen Cray
  • DK the Drummer at the Social
THIS LITTLE UNDERGROUND
DK the Drummer, DiViNCi, Swamburger and Sucré, The Social, Aug. 9

Darren King is a man of many heavy credits, but he’s best known as the co-founding drummer for expansive rock band Mutemath. Now, however, he’s dedicated to the pursuit of his own creative ventures.
Sucré at the Social
  • Jen Cray
  • Sucré at the Social
One act in his current repertoire is opener Sucré, the electronic pop project he does with wife Stacy King, a singer-keyboardist whom many may know better by her maiden name (DuPree) and most certainly by her former band (Eisley).
Sucré at the Social
  • Jen Cray
  • Sucré at the Social
Sucré at the Social
  • Jen Cray
  • Sucré at the Social
In mood and palette, this is a much more modern setting than we’re used to hearing her. But the contrast of her aerial singing and Darren’s charged rhythms – as well as the onstage accompaniment of a violinist – works with edge and effect.
Sucré at the Social
  • Jen Cray
  • Sucré at the Social
It’s accessible but interesting music with a striking sense of movement. And, for an electronic act, they have a sharp and astute understanding of how to be truly live.
DK the Drummer at the Social
  • Jen Cray
  • DK the Drummer at the Social
In the headlining spot was DK the Drummer, King’s solo live percussion remix of the party DJ performance. More than just novel, it’s an exercise in sensation. He sits among an entire drum rig set up on its own miniature stage situated in the middle of the audience dressed in a jacket of gold tinsel fringe and a disco ball hat. Even with all that pomp and dazzle, though, the indisputable star of the proceedings is his playing.
DK the Drummer at the Social
  • Jen Cray
  • DK the Drummer at the Social
DK the Drummer at the Social
  • Jen Cray
  • DK the Drummer at the Social
First, foremost and final, King is a drummer par excellence. Everything he does is refracted through that lens. And when he’s on stage, no matter the project, his rhythmic signature is the pulse and locomotive of everything around it. He’s a machine that’s as much style as it is force.
DK the Drummer at the Social
  • Jen Cray
  • DK the Drummer at the Social
Set his vigor and pop to a continuous mix of jams and it’s like a live mashup. Spanning stuff like OutKast, Big Freedia, LCD Soundsystem, Odesza and Jay-Z, it was a set built to move ass. And personally certifying the dance-floor intent, King even jumped down onto the floor himself to shake it with the crowd. Dude is a party in a box.
DK the Drummer at the Social
  • Jen Cray
  • DK the Drummer at the Social
DK the Drummer at the Social
  • Jen Cray
  • DK the Drummer at the Social
DK the Drummer at the Social
  • Jen Cray
  • DK the Drummer at the Social
DK the Drummer at the Social
  • Jen Cray
  • DK the Drummer at the Social
But making this a one-of-a-kind moment was when the touring artist brought out two of Orlando’s best on stage: producer DiViNCi and MC Swamburger. And in a serious stroke of respect to the Solillaquists of Sound members, DK banged it out to one of their songs, the adrenaline drive of “New Sheriff in Town.”
DK the Drummer with DiViNCi and Swamburger at the Social
  • Jen Cray
  • DK the Drummer with DiViNCi and Swamburger at the Social
Swamburger with DK the Drummer at the Social
  • Jen Cray
  • Swamburger with DK the Drummer at the Social
DK the Drummer with Swamburger and DiViNCi at the Social
  • Jen Cray
  • DK the Drummer with Swamburger and DiViNCi at the Social
What followed was a live beat clinic between DK and DiViNCi, a head-to-head of two master percussionists. It was a dream tag team that culminated in a finale that was electric and uniquely local.

Follow Bao on Twitter (@baolehuu)
Email Bao: baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com

Calendar

