Friday, August 10, 2018

The Gist

Will's Pub brings in the midway for an actual carnival this weekend

Posted By on Fri, Aug 10, 2018 at 7:00 AM

Mills Avenue is often a circus during the evening hours, but we don’t often mean that literally – until now. Carnie-esque Will’s Pub owner Will Walker and liquor distiller William Grant & Sons have teamed up to throw an actual carnival on the 1000 block of North Mills Avenue. Hit the midway to play carnival games, or take in sideshow performances from 20 Penny Circus, hypnotist Larry Silver or street magician Richard the Adequate. Enjoy carnival food from ChiPhi and La Empanada food trucks. Bid on liquor-bottle art in an auction benefiting the Zebra Coalition. And of course, it wouldn’t be a Will’s Pub event without live music from the likes of Luscious Lisa and Last Electric Rodeo throughout the day. Oh, and tickets are done carnival style: Buy them individually or by the strip and use them to play games or watch shows.

2-9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 12 | Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave. | willspub.org | $2-$10

