Walker Stalker gives fans of 'The Walking Dead' all the zombies they can handle this weekend

click to enlarge
AMC’s The Walking Dead
begins its ninth season this fall under the specter
of lead Andrew Lincoln’s departure. But the show has built up such a
strong supporting cast that many still expect the show to keep going for several more years. You can meet a large chunk of that cast – whether or
not their characters are still alive – at this weekend’s Walker Stalker, a convention devoted to the show. Along with photo and autograph opportunities, cast members like Ross Marquand (Aaron), Tom Payne
(Jesus) and Alanna Masterson (Tara) will answer questions about the
show’s future in a live Q&A, and go deep into esoterica in smaller panels. And, of course, no convention is complete without the opportunity to blow tons of money on merch from vendors hawking everything from professional-grade special effects make-up to autographed Pop! Vinyl figurines.
10:30 a.m. Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 11-12 | Orange County Convention Center, 9800 International Drive | walkerstalkercon.com
| $40-$80
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.