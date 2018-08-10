The Gist

Friday, August 10, 2018

The Gist

Walker Stalker gives fans of 'The Walking Dead' all the zombies they can handle this weekend

Posted By on Fri, Aug 10, 2018 at 8:08 AM

click to enlarge gal_walker_stalker_adobestock_60674610.jpeg.jpg
AMC’s The Walking Dead begins its ninth season this fall under the specter
of lead Andrew Lincoln’s departure. But the show has built up such a
strong supporting cast that many still expect the show to keep going for several more years. You can meet a large chunk of that cast – whether or
not their characters are still alive – at this weekend’s Walker Stalker, a convention devoted to the show. Along with photo and autograph opportunities, cast members like Ross Marquand (Aaron), Tom Payne
(Jesus) and Alanna Masterson (Tara) will answer questions about the
show’s future in a live Q&A, and go deep into esoterica in smaller panels. And, of course, no convention is complete without the opportunity to blow tons of money on merch from vendors hawking everything from professional-grade special effects make-up to autographed Pop! Vinyl figurines.

10:30 a.m. Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 11-12 | Orange County Convention Center, 9800 International Drive | walkerstalkercon.com | $40-$80

