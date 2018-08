click image Photo via Ugly Orange/Facebook

She's been a mainstay of the more adventurous end of the local music scene for a few years now, but all things come to an end sooner or later, and loop royalty Tiger Fawn is leaving Orlando this month to start a new chapter in her life. Ugly Orange, no stranger to a good party, is throwing a goodbye show with creative comrades making appearances, including DJ sets from Zu and Fiona, as well as live sets from Someday River and Tiger Fawn herself. Tiger Fawn's goodbye show is on Friday, Aug. 17 at 9 p.m. Tickets are $5-$7.