Friday, August 10, 2018

The City of Orlando wants your junk

Posted By on Fri, Aug 10, 2018 at 5:19 PM

  • Photo via Adobe Images
The City of Orlando wants all your useless junk.

Rather than hoarding it all for another decade or tossing it in the trash, haul your useless crap to Festival Park (home of the Orlando Beer Festival) this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the city's "Electronic Waste and Household Textile Recycling" event.

The City of Orlando will recycle all of your "old televisions, outdated computers and unwanted clothes, shoes and bedding," free of charge. 

The event is in partnership with Textile Recycling Services and A1 Assets, who will even help wipe old electronics of sensitive data.



At last year's event, the city collected 16 tons of electronics and 1,755 pounds of textiles.
Location Details Festival Park
2911 E. Robinson St.
Winter Park Area
Orlando, FL
407-381-5310
Park
Map
