Friday, August 10, 2018
The City of Orlando wants your junk
Posted
By Colin Wolf
on Fri, Aug 10, 2018 at 5:19 PM
The City of Orlando wants all your useless junk.
Rather than hoarding it all for another decade or tossing it in the trash, haul your useless crap to Festival Park (home of the Orlando Beer Festival
) this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the city's "Electronic Waste and Household Textile Recycling" event.
The City of Orlando will recycle all of your "old televisions, outdated computers and unwanted clothes, shoes and bedding," free of charge.
The event is in partnership with Textile Recycling Services and A1 Assets, who will even help wipe old electronics of sensitive data.
At last year's event, the city collected 16 tons of electronics and 1,755 pounds of textiles.
