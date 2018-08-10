The Christopher Belt era of the In-Between Series begins Monday

click to enlarge
THIS LITTLE UNDERGROUND
As Seth Kubersky
recently detailed in Live Active Cultures
, Orlando art scene pillar Pat Greene
has traded in his local card for a little while to become an American refugee. The void he leaves is big, but at least a significant part of his musical legacy will continue. The vanguard In-Between Series
at what was up until recently called the Gallery at Avalon Island will not only survive but will go on in good, kindred hands with Christopher Belt.
As founder of the Accidental Music Festival,
executive director of the Timucua Arts Foundation,
modern classical musician himself and longtime Greene associate, Belt’s no stranger to presenting interesting music. And as he tells me, “The plan is to keep it going in the spirit that Pat created it – noisy, experimental, improvisational, unpredictable music
in the Rogers Kiene Building.” All together now, phhheeewww.
The Belt era of the In-Between Series begins August 13 with local noisy experimental duo Exponential Decay.
