The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Friday, August 10, 2018

The Heard

The Christopher Belt era of the In-Between Series begins Monday

Posted By on Fri, Aug 10, 2018 at 11:16 AM

click to enlarge Christopher Belt
  • Christopher Belt
THIS LITTLE UNDERGROUND

As Seth Kubersky recently detailed in Live Active Cultures, Orlando art scene pillar Pat Greene has traded in his local card for a little while to become an American refugee. The void he leaves is big, but at least a significant part of his musical legacy will continue. The vanguard In-Between Series at what was up until recently called the Gallery at Avalon Island will not only survive but will go on in good, kindred hands with Christopher Belt. As founder of the Accidental Music Festival, executive director of the Timucua Arts Foundation, modern classical musician himself and longtime Greene associate, Belt’s no stranger to presenting interesting music. And as he tells me, “The plan is to keep it going in the spirit that Pat created it – noisy, experimental, improvisational, unpredictable music in the Rogers Kiene Building.” All together now, phhheeewww. The Belt era of the In-Between Series begins August 13 with local noisy experimental duo Exponential Decay. Event details here.

Follow Bao on Twitter (@baolehuu)
Email Bao: baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida Republican who tried to abolish EPA says toxic algae crisis is 'horrifying' Read More

  2. Orlando will likely have 50 percent fewer new apartments by the end of 2018, which is really bad Read More

  3. What’s next for Maitland's Enzian Theater now that its expansion plans have failed? Read More

  4. VINIA Wine Bar coming to Hannibal Square Read More

  5. Disney is rumored to be spending $450 million on a new Epcot pavilion Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation