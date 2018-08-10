The Heard

Friday, August 10, 2018

The Heard

Shakira makes up for missing her January date at the Amway Center this week

Posted By on Fri, Aug 10, 2018 at 5:02 PM

click to enlarge KAYT JONES
  • Kayt Jones
Shakira’s hips don’t lie and you can see so for yourself at the Amway Center on Tuesday. Yep, we went and said that overly done, though almost necessary, cliché – and we mean it, too. The Colombia-raised, multi-Grammy and Latin Grammy Award-winning artist is stopping through the City Beautiful as a part of her El Dorado World Tour, the latest in her nearly 30-year career as a pop sensation. This show is a replacement date for the one she was forced to cancel in January, due to a vocal cord injury that took longer to recover from than originally expected.

7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 14 | Amway Center, 400 W. Church St. | 800-745-3000 | amwaycenter.com | $47.50-$260.43

