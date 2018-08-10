Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, August 10, 2018

Bloggytown

Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs says she'll 'find the funding' for law enforcement officers at schools

Posted By on Fri, Aug 10, 2018 at 3:59 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY AJARI VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
After Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings announced yesterday that his agency hadn't managed to hire enough deputies since the passage of a new state law requiring every public school have security personnel, county Mayor Teresa Jacobs says she will help "find the funding." 

On the local level, the new state law – which was approved in the wake of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 dead and 17 more injured – guarantees one full-time deputy in every one of the 117 campuses in Demings' jurisdiction. Orange school district, however, has opted out of the section of the law that allows some school personnel to carry firearms on campus or hire additional non-law-enforcement employees for the job, instead deciding to staff schools with officers through contracts with local law enforcement and to use the district's in-house police force.

But in the five months since the law's passage, Demings tells the Orlando Sentinel that there wasn't enough time to hire the appropriate amount of deputies, and that the statewide additional funding of $97.5 million wasn't enough to cover the costs.

"I know you share my same concern for our children's safety; however, I have just learned that you are not able to staff every school in unincorporated Orange County with a dedicated deputy during school hours," Jacobs writes in a memo to Demings. "Please let me know as quickly as possible how much additional funding you will need to fill this gap, and we will find the funding necessary to meet this critical safety need."



Jacobs then writes of how, following the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary in December 2012, she wrote to Demings to propose additional funding for a deputy in all elementary schools. She notes how Orange County middle schools and high schools already have full-time resource officers on campus.

"Today, is it my understanding that the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act requires that same level of coverage I proposed in 2012, a full-time deputy or resource officer on all campuses during school hours," Jacobs writes. "While there may be other interpretations, I believe the parents, the children and our entire community expect that every school will have a dedicated law enforcement officer on campus throughout the school day."

Since 2014, according to an update on the school district's Facebook page in June, the district has spent $20.3 million on security measures since 2014 and is currently in the process of spending an additional $11.6 million.

In 2012, as a result of an increase in school shootings nationwide, the Orange school district hired the consulting firm Safe Havens International to review security across campuses and make recommendations on how to approve. Following the shooting at Douglas High School, the same consultants were asked to return for a second review, according to the district's statement.

"In our opinion, OCPS has aggressively, proactively and professionally confronted the topic of school safety in a manner that stands out to our analysts as among the most impressive efforts of this type we have seen during our assessment projects for more than 6,750 K-12 schools," the consulting firm wrote at the time.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida Republican who tried to abolish EPA says toxic algae crisis is 'horrifying' Read More

  2. Amazon is hiring 1,500 workers for new fulfillment center in Orlando Read More

  3. Orlando will likely have 50 percent fewer new apartments by the end of 2018, which is really bad Read More

  4. Disney is rumored to be spending $450 million on a new Epcot pavilion Read More

  5. What’s next for Maitland's Enzian Theater now that its expansion plans have failed? Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation