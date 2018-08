click to enlarge

Ellipsis Brewing’s monthly comedy showcase offers up snacks to go along with the laughs. Big Tim Murphy hosts a selection of local comics while you enjoy “artisan” popcorn – that’s a thing now? – and your first draft is included in the ticket price. Best to get tickets in advance, as the show has sold out each time so far.8 p.m. Saturday; Ellipsis Brewing, 7500 TPC Blvd.; $15; ellipsisbrewing.com