Club 3Nine at Rosen Plaza hosts official Walker Stalker afterparty with celebrity hosts

click to enlarge Photo from Moshi Moshi Productions

After wandering around the convention center all day for Walker Stalker Orlando, wind down at Rosen Plaza’s Club 3Nine for Outbreak in Orlando. The afterparty is hosted by’s Ross Marquand (also the Red Skull in, FYI) and Michael Traynor and offers special effects makeup stations, a costume contest, a VR station, dancing and drinking. Just don’t try to bring any prop weapons in – it makes the zombies nervous.8 p.m. Saturday; Club 3Nine, Rosen Plaza, 9700 International Drive; $30-$40; moshimoshiproductions.com