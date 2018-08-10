Club 3Nine at Rosen Plaza hosts official Walker Stalker afterparty with celebrity hosts

click to enlarge
After wandering around the convention center all day for Walker Stalker Orlando, wind down at Rosen Plaza’s Club 3Nine for Outbreak in Orlando. The afterparty is hosted by The Walking Dead
’s Ross Marquand (also the Red Skull in Infinity War
, FYI) and Michael Traynor and offers special effects makeup stations, a costume contest, a VR station, dancing and drinking. Just don’t try to bring any prop weapons in – it makes the zombies nervous.
8 p.m. Saturday; Club 3Nine, Rosen Plaza, 9700 International Drive; $30-$40; moshimoshiproductions.com
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.