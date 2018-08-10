The Gist

Friday, August 10, 2018

The Gist

Avian aficionados flock together at Central Florida Fairgrounds for an Exotic Bird Expo

Posted By on Fri, Aug 10, 2018 at 6:00 AM

click to enlarge gal_exotic_birds_adobestock_46957449.jpeg.jpg
If you can put up with incessant chirping, hooting and squawking to look at something beautiful, make a stop at the Exotic Bird Expo at the Central Florida Fairgrounds this week. Come see hundreds of birds gorgeously colored in all shades, plus connect directly with breeders and suppliers that can save you a buck. If you already have a feathered friend, this expo has all the products to keep your pet singing – including special feeds, cages, supplements and toys.

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 12 | Central Florida Fairgrounds, 4603 W. Colonial Drive | 386-383-4295 | exoticbirdevents.com | $5

