Avian aficionados flock together at Central Florida Fairgrounds for an Exotic Bird Expo

If you can put up with incessant chirping, hooting and squawking to look at something beautiful, make a stop at the Exotic Bird Expo at the Central Florida Fairgrounds this week. Come see hundreds of birds gorgeously colored in all shades, plus connect directly with breeders and suppliers that can save you a buck. If you already have a feathered friend, this expo has all the products to keep your pet singing – including special feeds, cages, supplements and toys.
9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 12 | Central Florida Fairgrounds, 4603 W. Colonial Drive | 386-383-4295 | exoticbirdevents.com
| $5
