Thursday, August 9, 2018

Will's Pub will celebrate their 23rd anniversary in style next month

Posted By on Thu, Aug 9, 2018 at 8:00 AM

Why not commemorate 23 years of proudly loud existence anchoring the Mills 50 strip? The venerable Will's Pub is throwing a big party to celebrate and it's happening at the beginning of September.

So far confirmed to perform: Phil-gazi, Precious, Pet Detector (aka Debt Neglector), Bob on Blonde. And our own Bao Le-Huu spinning at Lil Indies all night.

Will's Pub celebrates 23 years of wildness on Saturday, Sept. 1 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $7.
