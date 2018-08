Will's Pub will celebrate their 23rd anniversary in style next month

click to enlarge

Why not commemorate 23 years of proudly loud existence anchoring the Mills 50 strip? The venerable Will's Pub is throwing a big party to celebrate and it's happening at the beginning of September.So far confirmed to perform: Phil-gazi, Precious, Pet Detector (aka Debt Neglector), Bob on Blonde. And our own Bao Le-Huu spinning at Lil Indies all night. Will's Pub celebrates 23 years of wildness on Saturday, Sept. 1 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $7.