Will's Pub will celebrate their 23rd anniversary in style next month
By Matthew Moyer
Why not commemorate 23 years of proudly loud existence anchoring the Mills 50 strip? The venerable Will's Pub
is throwing a big party to celebrate and it's happening at the beginning of September.
So far confirmed to perform: Phil-gazi, Precious, Pet Detector (aka Debt Neglector), Bob on Blonde. And our own Bao Le-Huu spinning at Lil Indies all night.
Will's Pub celebrates 23 years of wildness
on Saturday, Sept. 1 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $7.
