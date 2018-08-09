Tip Jar

Thursday, August 9, 2018

VINIA Wine Bar coming to Hannibal Square

Posted By on Thu, Aug 9, 2018 at 11:52 PM

A boutique wine bar will soon grace the brick-lined streets of Hannibal Square in Winter Park.

Paula Gamba and her husband Fabio will open Vinia Wine Bar in the former Sugar Shoe Lounge space at 444 W. New England Ave., Suite 119, on wednesday, Sept. 5.

The pair moved here last year from Sao Paolo, Brazil, and felt the quaint environs of Hannibal Square offered the perfect setting for their homey wine bar.
"We visited a lot of places in Florida, but just couldn't find one where our concept would fit," says Gamba.

"Then we came to Winter Park for a hamburger and it was love at first sight. We decided to make it happen here."



Gamba says Vinia will stock a variety of boutique and special wines from Europe and the United States, and will also offer a menu of Mediterranean small bites, oysters, imported charcuterie and cheeses, paninis, salads and Italian-style flatbreads.

"We both share a love for wine and good food," Gamba says, "and we've always dreamed of opening a place like this — a place that feels like home."

Be sure to follow Vinia on Facebook, Instagram and the web.
