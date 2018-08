Universal adds 'Poltergeist' to Halloween Horror Nights 2018

click to enlarge Photo via Universal

The mazes will lure guests to the Freeling family house built atop a cemetery where malicious ghosts threaten the lives within. From the underground graveyard to ghostly apparitions, guests will come face to face with infamous scenes from the film including the iconic flickering TV screen, menacing Beast from beyond and pool filled with floating corpses. As guests cross into the ‘light,’ they will find themselves surrounded by a surreal landscape of vanishing walls, floating furniture and a creepy clown with a menacing smile. In a rush against time, guests will be forced to make it back to the world of the living or forever be trapped…

The 1982 supernatural classicwill join the roster at this year's Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios.Announce today, the new maze will put guests face to face with memorable characters as they experience the film's most iconic scenes, like the spooky old television and the pool full of dead bodies.From Universal: Universal is planning a record ten houses this year, and today's announcement is just the seventh. So far, the lineup includes includesSeeds of Extinction, Revenge of Chucky, Killer Klowns from Outer Space, Slaughter Sinema, Trick 'r Treat, Dead Exposure: Patient Zero, and the highly anticipated Stranger Things house.