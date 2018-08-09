The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, August 9, 2018

The Gist

Universal adds 'Poltergeist' to Halloween Horror Nights 2018

Posted By on Thu, Aug 9, 2018 at 2:42 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA UNIVERSAL
  • Photo via Universal
The 1982 supernatural classic Poltergeist will join the roster at this year's Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios.

Announce today, the new maze will put guests face to face with memorable characters as they experience the film's most iconic scenes, like the spooky old television and the pool full of dead bodies.

From Universal:
The mazes will lure guests to the Freeling family house built atop a cemetery where malicious ghosts threaten the lives within. From the underground graveyard to ghostly apparitions, guests will come face to face with infamous scenes from the film including the iconic flickering TV screen, menacing Beast from beyond and pool filled with floating corpses. As guests cross into the ‘light,’ they will find themselves surrounded by a surreal landscape of vanishing walls, floating furniture and a creepy clown with a menacing smile. In a rush against time, guests will be forced to make it back to the world of the living or forever be trapped…
Universal is planning a record ten houses this year, and today's announcement is just the seventh. So far, the lineup includes includes
Seeds of Extinction, Revenge of Chucky, Killer Klowns from Outer Space, Slaughter Sinema, Trick 'r Treat, Dead Exposure: Patient Zero, and the highly anticipated Stranger Things house.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter. 

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando will likely have 50 percent fewer new apartments by the end of 2018, which is really bad Read More

  2. Florida Republican who tried to abolish EPA says toxic algae crisis is 'horrifying' Read More

  3. SeaWorld had a horrible July Read More

  4. Artegon is about to become one the world's best car museums, and that's just the beginning of what's planned Read More

  5. Putnam mocks DeSantis with a Seinfeld joke in final debate for Florida governor Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation