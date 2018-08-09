Thursday, August 9, 2018
The Breeders announce Florida shows in October
By Matthew Moyer
on Thu, Aug 9, 2018 at 2:02 PM
Photo via the Breeders/Facebook
Alt-rock legends the Breeders
are reunited and rejuvenated in 2018, with the classic Last Splash
lineup of Kim Deal, Kelley Deal, Josephine Wiggs and Jim Macpherson touring and releasing new songs
. And the band has just announced a new run of U.S. dates set for this fall and that includes two nearby shows for Orlando fans of the band.
The Breeders play the Ritz Ybor (Tampa)
on Thursday, Oct. 18, at 7 p.m. Ticketing information
can be found here. The Breeders also plan to get down at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
(Jacksonville) on Saturday, Oct. 20, at 8 p.m. Ticketing information here.
