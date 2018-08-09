The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, August 9, 2018

The Heard

The Breeders announce Florida shows in October

Posted By on Thu, Aug 9, 2018 at 2:02 PM

click image PHOTO VIA THE BREEDERS/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via the Breeders/Facebook
Alt-rock legends the Breeders are reunited and rejuvenated in 2018, with the classic Last Splash lineup of Kim Deal, Kelley Deal, Josephine Wiggs and Jim Macpherson touring and releasing new songs. And the band has just announced a new run of U.S. dates set for this fall and that includes two nearby shows for Orlando fans of the band.

The Breeders play the Ritz Ybor (Tampa) on Thursday, Oct. 18, at 7 p.m. Ticketing information can be found here. The Breeders also plan to get down at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall (Jacksonville) on Saturday, Oct. 20, at 8 p.m. Ticketing information here.
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando will likely have 50 percent fewer new apartments by the end of 2018, which is really bad Read More

  2. Florida Republican who tried to abolish EPA says toxic algae crisis is 'horrifying' Read More

  3. SeaWorld had a horrible July Read More

  4. Putnam mocks DeSantis with a Seinfeld joke in final debate for Florida governor Read More

  5. Artegon is about to become one the world's best car museums, and that's just the beginning of what's planned Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation