Thursday, August 9, 2018

Swap your classic slasher tapes and catch a screening of 'Frankenhooker' at Stardust Video & Coffee this weekend

Posted By on Thu, Aug 9, 2018 at 8:00 AM

click to enlarge From Frankenhooker
  • From Frankenhooker
Horror fans know that their entire fandom probably wouldn’t exist without the advent of home video; VHS allowed filmmakers to create low-budget hack-and-slashers and get them out to a wide audience for as cheap as possible. Bring your tapes to swap with other fans at Stardust this week, and stick around for a screening of Frankenhooker, a comedy-horror film from Basket Case director Frank Henenlotter about a guy who reanimates his dead girlfriend using parts harvested from sex workers, like ya do.

8 p.m. Saturday; Stardust Video & Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road; free; stardustie.com

Stardust Video and Coffee
Stardust Video and Coffee
1842 E. Winter Park Road
Winter Park Area
Orlando, FL
407-623-3393
7am-midnight Monday-Friday; 8am-midnight Saturday-Sunday
All Ages Club, Tea, Vegetarian/Vegan and Music Club
Map

When: Fri., Aug. 10, 8 p.m.
Price: free
Film
Map
