Swap your classic slasher tapes and catch a screening of 'Frankenhooker' at Stardust Video & Coffee this weekend

click to enlarge From Frankenhooker

Horror fans know that their entire fandom probably wouldn’t exist without the advent of home video; VHS allowed filmmakers to create low-budget hack-and-slashers and get them out to a wide audience for as cheap as possible. Bring your tapes to swap with other fans at Stardust this week, and stick around for a screening of, a comedy-horror film fromdirector Frank Henenlotter about a guy who reanimates his dead girlfriend using parts harvested from sex workers, like ya do.8 p.m. Saturday; Stardust Video & Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road; free; stardustie.com