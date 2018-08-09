Relive the early years of the century at Emerald City Cabaret's Millennium burlesque

click to enlarge
It’s weird that “turn of the century” now means less than 20 years ago, but that’s how time works, we guess. Emerald City Cabaret cashes in on your nostalgia for the not-that-recent past with a tribute to – ahem – turn-of-the-century pop culture. Motorola Razrs, Napster, Winamp, Livejournal, Dane Cook: What do all of these things have in common? They all used to be popular back in the early 2000s. Expect callouts of some of these and more as Em City pays tribute with routines that tickle your funnybone as much as your fancy.
9 p.m. Friday; The Venue, 511 Virginia Drive; $16-$20; thevenueorlando.com
