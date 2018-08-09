The Heard

Thursday, August 9, 2018

The Heard

Anime Fun Shop throws one last show with Precious Child

Posted By on Thu, Aug 9, 2018 at 7:00 AM

It was a short, frenetic burst of glam-gone-underground activity – though, sadly, it was a lengthy run in terms of DIY venue lifespans – and in that one-year-and-change, Vanessa Barros Andrade’s Anime Fun shop, fka A-Shop, hosted performers as varied as Nightspace, Kurt Fowl, Bestial Mouths, Craow and Psychic Hotline, creating this beautifully strange cognitive dissonance of the musical outer limits syncing with avant-garde fashion. Crucially, Anime Fun Shop provided a performing haven for queer, POC and fellow-traveling outsiders that might not venture into Orlando otherwise. But the space itself has proven durable and lasting, surviving many different iterations and caretakers, and we’re betting that this is not the end of 647 N. Mills. Until then, come say your goodbyes to Barros Andrade and take in incredible performances from Los Angeles’ Precious Child and Cade.

with Precious Child, Cade, TBA | 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11 | Anime Fun Shop, 647 N. Mills Ave. | facebook.com/a999shop | $5

