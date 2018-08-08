The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, August 8, 2018

The Heard

Walking Dead's Emily Kinney to bring her music to the Dr. Phillips Center

Posted By on Wed, Aug 8, 2018 at 3:44 PM

click image PHOTO VIA EMILY KINNEY/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Emily Kinney/Facebook
Actress and singer Emily Kinney, best known as Beth Greene on AMC's The Walking Dead, is heading out on her "Same Mistakes" North American tour and that includes a stop in Orlando.

Kinney will be touring behind her upcoming new album Oh Jonathan, out on Aug. 24

Emily Kinney plays the Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater at the Dr. Phillips Center with Paul McDonald on Tuesday, Sept. 25, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $25.

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida Republican who tried to abolish EPA says toxic algae crisis is 'horrifying' Read More

  2. 4 Rivers will debut a new food truck in Disney Springs, and it sells a 'Taco Cone' Read More

  3. You have one last chance to see Orlando's waterskiing squirrel, Twiggy, before she retires Read More

  4. Artegon is about to become one the world's best car museums, and that's just the beginning of what's planned Read More

  5. Enzian withdraws expansion plans from consideration by the City of Maitland Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation