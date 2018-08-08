Wednesday, August 8, 2018
Walking Dead's Emily Kinney to bring her music to the Dr. Phillips Center
By Matthew Moyer
on Wed, Aug 8, 2018 at 3:44 PM
Photo via Emily Kinney/Facebook
Actress and singer Emily Kinney,
best known as Beth Greene on AMC's The Walking Dead,
is heading out on her "Same Mistakes"
North American tour and that includes a stop in Orlando.
Kinney will be touring behind her upcoming new album Oh Jonathan,
out on Aug. 24
Emily Kinney plays the Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater
at the Dr. Phillips Center with Paul McDonald on Tuesday, Sept. 25, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $25.
