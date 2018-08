The Orlando Magic just dropped these 30th anniversary throwback jerseys

click to enlarge Screen grab via Twitter.com/BelieveInMagiic

For the franchise's 30th anniversary, the Orlando Magic have some new duds to show off during the 2018-19 season.Using almost the exact same design as the pinstriped blue jersey the team wore during road games from 1994 until 1998, as well as a new logo, it's sort of a fresh start for a team that's managed to finished among the NBA's bottom-dwellers over the past several seasons.Or, conversely, think of as a nostalgia-stricken call for the winning days of yore, when all-stars like Shaquille O'Neal, Penny Hardaway, Nick Anderson and Horace Grant were still gracing the Magic's roster.ESPN's Darren Rovell posted a photo of the franchise's new jerseys earlier today:According to the website Bleacher Report , in 2011, the publication ranked the Magic's 1994-98 road jersey as the 19th greatest jersey of all time.Now if only they play as well as they look.