The Orlando Magic just dropped these 30th anniversary throwback jerseys

click to enlarge
-
Screen grab via Twitter.com/BelieveInMagiic
For the franchise's 30th anniversary, the Orlando Magic have some new duds to show off during the 2018-19 season.
Using almost the exact same design as the pinstriped blue jersey the team wore during road games from 1994 until 1998, as well as a new logo, it's sort of a fresh start for a team that's managed to finished among the NBA's bottom-dwellers over the past several seasons.
Or, conversely, think of as a nostalgia-stricken call for the winning days of yore, when all-stars like Shaquille O'Neal, Penny Hardaway, Nick Anderson and Horace Grant were still gracing the Magic's roster.
ESPN's Darren Rovell posted a photo of the franchise's new jerseys earlier today:
According to the website Bleacher Report
, in 2011, the publication ranked the Magic's 1994-98 road jersey as the 19th greatest jersey of all time.
Now if only they play as well as they look.
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.