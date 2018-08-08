Bloggytown

Wednesday, August 8, 2018

The Orlando Magic just dropped these 30th anniversary throwback jerseys

Posted By on Wed, Aug 8, 2018 at 3:48 PM

SCREEN GRAB VIA TWITTER.COM/BELIEVEINMAGIIC
  • Screen grab via Twitter.com/BelieveInMagiic
For the franchise's 30th anniversary, the Orlando Magic have some new duds to show off during the 2018-19 season.

Using almost the exact same design as the pinstriped blue jersey the team wore during road games from 1994 until 1998, as well as a new logo, it's sort of a fresh start for a team that's managed to finished among the NBA's bottom-dwellers over the past several seasons.

Or, conversely, think of as a nostalgia-stricken call for the winning days of yore, when all-stars like Shaquille O'Neal, Penny Hardaway, Nick Anderson and Horace Grant were still gracing the Magic's roster.

ESPN's Darren Rovell posted a photo of the franchise's new jerseys earlier today:

According to the website Bleacher Report, in 2011, the publication ranked the Magic's 1994-98 road jersey as the 19th greatest jersey of all time.



Now if only they play as well as they look.

