Wednesday, August 8, 2018

The Heard

Moat Cobra celebrate their first album with a night of punk and metal at Will's Pub

Posted By on Wed, Aug 8, 2018 at 10:56 AM

click to enlarge gal_moatcobra_cred_jen_cray.jpg
Our area has plenty of good punk bands and plenty of good metal bands, but few embody the two genres with such equal conviction as Orlando’s Moat Cobra. And after several years sharpening their claws in the city’s underground opening up for heavyweights of both camps – from KEN Mode to Wolvhammer – they’re finally stepping out with their debut album. Recorded by Junior Bruce’s Jeff McAlear at High Five Audio (the DeLand studio run by McAlear and Junior Bruce frontman Scott Angelacos), Deimos is a full-length dive into the bloody, twisted viscera of slashing rock and dark Greek mythology. The record also features a blistering vocal cameo by Angelacos (“Blood Crops”). To celebrate the release, Moat Cobra have rounded up a mob of locals that reflects their heavy range, including the Hamiltons, Junior Bruce, 430 Steps and Call in Dead. This one’s gonna be a ripper.

with the Hamiltons, Junior Bruce, 430 Steps, Call in Dead | 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 10 | Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave. | willspub.org | $10

