Jeff Greene loans himself another $4.5 million for his campaign for Florida governor

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jeff Greene has poured at least $18.1 million into his campaign after entering the race in June, according to Greene’s latest finance report.Greene, a billionaire investor from Palm Beach, loaned $4.5 million to his campaign between July 21 and July 27, bringing the total to $18.1 million.He had received $1,355 in contributions and had spent nearly $17.83 million as of July 27.Much of the spending has gone to advertising-related costs.Greene is running in the Aug. 28 Democratic primary against Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, former Congresswoman Gwen Graham, Winter Park businessman Chris King and former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine.Candidates will have to file another finance report by a Friday deadline.