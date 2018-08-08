Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, August 8, 2018

Bloggytown

Jeff Greene loans himself another $4.5 million for his campaign for Florida governor

Posted By on Wed, Aug 8, 2018 at 6:00 AM

click to enlarge SCREEN GRAB VIA YOUTUBE.COM
  • Screen grab via YouTube.com
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jeff Greene has poured at least $18.1 million into his campaign after entering the race in June, according to Greene’s latest finance report.

Greene, a billionaire investor from Palm Beach, loaned $4.5 million to his campaign between July 21 and July 27, bringing the total to $18.1 million.

He had received $1,355 in contributions and had spent nearly $17.83 million as of July 27.

Much of the spending has gone to advertising-related costs.

Greene is running in the Aug. 28 Democratic primary against Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, former Congresswoman Gwen Graham, Winter Park businessman Chris King and former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine.

Candidates will have to file another finance report by a Friday deadline.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida Republican who tried to abolish EPA says toxic algae crisis is 'horrifying' Read More

  2. Disney is rumored to be spending $450 million on a new Epcot pavilion Read More

  3. Artegon is about to become one the world's best car museums, and that's just the beginning of what's planned Read More

  4. Pam Bondi doesn't want us to smoke weed Read More

  5. Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party opens next week and this year's event features a ton of new stuff Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation