Florida cows are cops now

Officers with the Seminole County Sheriff's Office recorded a video on Sunday of an accused car thief running from authorities through a pasture, only to be chased down by cows.In the video, the suspect can be seen getting "corralled" by a large herd of bovines, which clearly suggests that all cows in Florida should be considered law enforcement at this point.According to the arrest report, deputies with the Sanford Police Department attempted to make a traffic stop after spotting a stolen Subaru near Celery and Locust avenues. However, the driver kept going and eventually crashed into a ditch. The driver, Jamie Young, wisely ran to the east where there were no signs of cows. But the passenger, Jennifer Kaufman chose to run through a pasture filled with cows.Both suspects were apprehended and charged with drug possession, resisting arrest, trespassing and petit theft.