Bomba Estéreo break genre boundaries at the Plaza Live

Colombian party monsters Bomba Estéreo – “Stereo Bomb” was never more apt – are one of those rare outfits whose music is so catchy and immediate, yet intricate and more than a lil’ weird, that it appeals as much to the nerds at NPR as it does to Latin Grammy voters, jaded SXSW attendees and, um, Will Smith. Spinning out of A.M. 770, the collective of musicians in Bomba Estéreo has been going strong since 2005 and most recently made waves with a reggaeton remix of “To My Love” that is an earworm par excellence. This is the new wave of cosmic cumbia.
8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 10 | The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave. | 407-228-1220 | plazaliveorlando.com
| $25-$39.50
