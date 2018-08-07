Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, August 7, 2018

Bloggytown

Orlando mayor unveils plan for Florida's first 'all-user' bathrooms in government building

Posted By on Tue, Aug 7, 2018 at 7:05 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MONIVETTE CORDEIRO
  • Photo by Monivette Cordeiro
Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer unveiled a plan Tuesday for a "multi-stall, all-user" bathroom at City Hall, the first of its kind in a Florida government building.

The "all-user" restrooms can be accessed by a person of any gender identity, including transgender people and gender non-conforming people. The restrooms will also benefit people with disabilities who need assistance by a caretaker.

"[This] will increase accessibility for transgender people and those with disabilities," Dyer said Tuesday in his annual State of the City speech.

Almost 60 percent of transgender adults avoided using a public restroom because they were "afraid of confrontations or other problems they might experience," according to a 2015 study from the National Center for Transgender Equality.

The new restrooms will be added on the second floor, near the men's and women's bathrooms that already exist.

Dyer says the plan shows the city's commitment to equality and to "making Orlando a place where everybody is treated equally and everyone is welcomed."

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.


Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Artegon is about to become one the world's best car museums, and that's just the beginning of what's planned Read More

  2. Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine will perform at CFE Arena this September Read More

  3. Disney is rumored to be spending $450 million on a new Epcot pavilion Read More

  4. 4 Rivers will debut a new food truck in Disney Springs, and it sells a 'Taco Cone' Read More

  5. Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party opens next week and this year's event features a ton of new stuff Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation