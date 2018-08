Orlando hip-hop icons DiViNCi and Swamburger to crash DK the Drummer's performance Thursday at the Social

click to enlarge DK the Drummer

click to enlarge DiViNCi and Swamburger

DiViNCi

click to enlarge DK the Drummer

click to enlarge Swamburger

the current vehicle forco-founder Darren King, is playing the Social on Thursday (Aug. 9). The appearance of this innovative live-percussion-meets-DJ project promises to be anything but an exercise in ordinary on its own.What will make it a one-of-a-kind performance, however, are cameos by a couple locals. We got word that world-class MPCist and producerand legendary Orlando MC/polymath- both of breakout act- will be making special appearances as part of the headliner's set. What happens when these considerable individual talents collide, we'll all have to see. But we're thinking it's gonnaShow details:Thursday, Aug. 9, 20187:00 PMThe Social$15.00 - $17.00Get tickets here