Tuesday, August 7, 2018
Orlando hip-hop icons DiViNCi and Swamburger to crash DK the Drummer's performance Thursday at the Social
Posted
By Bao Le-Huu
on Tue, Aug 7, 2018 at 1:38 PM
DK the Drummer,
the current vehicle for Mutemath
co-founder Darren King, is playing the Social on Thursday (Aug. 9). The appearance of this innovative live-percussion-meets-DJ project promises to be anything but an exercise in ordinary on its own.
What will make it a one-of-a-kind performance, however, are cameos by a couple locals. We got word that world-class MPCist and producer DiViNCi
and legendary Orlando MC/polymath Swamburger
- both of breakout act Solillaquists of Sound
- will be making special appearances as part of the headliner's set. What happens when these considerable individual talents collide, we'll all have to see. But we're thinking it's gonna straight fire.
Show details:
Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018
7:00 PM
The Social
$15.00 - $17.00
Get tickets here
.
