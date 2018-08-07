More Q Than A film series persists post-Avalon Island with a screening of 'Dead Man' at the Rogers Kiene Building

click to enlarge
Although the Gallery at Avalon Island is no more and the ultimate use of the Rogers Kiene Building where it was located is still a matter of speculation, we were happy to hear that the More Q Than A film series will continue for the foreseeable future. (More questions than answers, indeed.) This month’s offering in the second-floor theater space is Jim Jarmusch’s revisionist Western Dead Man
, featuring Johnny Depp as the eponymous protagonist, a milquetoast accountant on the lam who’s protected throughout the film by an outcast called Nobody. (“Dead Man and Nobody”: sounds like a sub-Beckettian pair of characters.) The film also stars he-man Robert Mitchum in his final performance, an original score consisting of Neil Young’s solo guitar noodlings, and Iggy Pop in a beribboned bonnet.
7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 8 | Rogers Kiene Building, 39 S. Magnolia Ave. |
facebook.com/rogerskienebuilding
| $5-$7
