Tuesday, August 7, 2018

More Q Than A film series persists post-Avalon Island with a screening of 'Dead Man' at the Rogers Kiene Building

Posted By on Tue, Aug 7, 2018 at 12:24 PM

click to enlarge gal_dead-man-5.jpg
Although the Gallery at Avalon Island is no more and the ultimate use of the Rogers Kiene Building where it was located is still a matter of speculation, we were happy to hear that the More Q Than A film series will continue for the foreseeable future. (More questions than answers, indeed.) This month’s offering in the second-floor theater space is Jim Jarmusch’s revisionist Western Dead Man, featuring Johnny Depp as the eponymous protagonist, a milquetoast accountant on the lam who’s protected throughout the film by an outcast called Nobody. (“Dead Man and Nobody”: sounds like a sub-Beckettian pair of characters.) The film also stars he-man Robert Mitchum in his final performance, an original score consisting of Neil Young’s solo guitar noodlings, and Iggy Pop in a beribboned bonnet.

7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 8 | Rogers Kiene Building, 39 S. Magnolia Ave. |
facebook.com/rogerskienebuilding | $5-$7

Event Details More Q Than A: Dead Man
@ Rogers Kiene Building
39 S. Magnolia Ave.
Downtown
Orlando, FL
When: Wed., Aug. 8, 7 p.m.
Price: $5-$7
Film
Map
Location Details Rogers Kiene Building
39 S. Magnolia Ave.
Downtown
Orlando, FL
Gallery
Map


