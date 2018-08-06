Monday, August 6, 2018
Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda to play solo in Orlando this October
Photo via Mike Shinoda/Facebook
Linkin Park''s Mike Shinoda
has been named be the headliner of this year's Monster Energy Outbreak Tour set for this autumn.
This will be Shinoda's first U.S. solo tour, so expectations are high. Shinoda will be touring behind his new solo album, Post Traumatic.
Mike Shinoda brings the Outbreak Tour to House of Blues
on Saturday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Aug. 10.
