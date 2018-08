Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda to play solo in Orlando this October

click image Photo via Mike Shinoda/Facebook

Linkin Park''s Mike Shinoda has been named be the headliner of this year's Monster Energy Outbreak Tour set for this autumn.This will be Shinoda's first U.S. solo tour, so expectations are high. Shinoda will be touring behind his new solo album, Mike Shinoda brings the Outbreak Tour to House of Blues on Saturday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Aug. 10.