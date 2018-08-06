Grape & the Grain Wine Bar is throwing a grand opening party Aug. 23

click to enlarge Photo via Grape & The Grain Wine Bar

Grape & The Grain Wine Bar, a new spot for wine-os and beer heads in the Mills50 District, is hosting their official grand opening at the end of the month.On Thursday, August 23, Grape & The Grain's "Summer Wine Down" will allow guests to sip craft beers and international wines, sample delectable bites and jam out DJ Leony on the back patio.The first 100 guests will receive a free glass of Prosecco, but if you're number 101, don't fret—they have Prosecco on tap here. If you're not a big fan of plain ol' wine, they also have sangrias and frozThe Grape & The Grain Wine Bar is located at 1110 Virginia Drive. The event runs from 5-9 p.m.