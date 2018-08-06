Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Monday, August 6, 2018

Tip Jar

Grape & the Grain Wine Bar is throwing a grand opening party Aug. 23

Posted By on Mon, Aug 6, 2018 at 2:36 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA GRAPE & THE GRAIN WINE BAR
  • Photo via Grape & The Grain Wine Bar
Grape & The Grain Wine Bar, a new spot for wine-os and beer heads in the Mills50 District, is hosting their official grand opening at the end of the month.

On Thursday, August 23, Grape & The Grain's "Summer Wine Down" will allow guests to sip craft beers and international wines, sample delectable bites and jam out DJ Leony on the back patio.

The first 100 guests will receive a free glass of Prosecco, but if you're number 101, don't fret—they have Prosecco on tap here. If you're not a big fan of plain ol' wine, they also have sangrias and frozé, and a mimosa bar if you drop in on a Sunday.

The food menu features small plates including charcuterie and special cheeses, and the garden's private driveway welcomes local food trucks on the weekends.

The Grape & The Grain Wine Bar is located at 1110 Virginia Drive. The event runs from 5-9 p.m.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest dining news every Friday morning with our weekly Food + Drink newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disney is rumored to be spending $450 million on a new Epcot pavilion Read More

  2. You're paying too much for rent in Orlando Read More

  3. Ferg's Depot has closed Read More

  4. Central Florida military family torn apart after veteran's wife forced to deport to Mexico Read More

  5. GoFundMe setup for Central Florida military family torn apart by Trump's 'zero-tolerance' immigration policies Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation